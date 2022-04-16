Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Market Cap of $217.66 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $217.66 million and approximately $62,020.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $11.68 or 0.00028810 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.07 or 0.07495304 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,527.65 or 0.99986818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041695 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

