Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 4,225 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.73.

Shares of BK opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.