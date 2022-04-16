Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 145 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average of $125.36. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.