Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 400 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.36.

TRV opened at $184.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.17. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

