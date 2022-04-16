APY.Finance Price Up 43.7% Over Last Week (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and $226,334.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,807,545 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

