Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $23,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $316,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,257.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,054 shares of company stock worth $33,851,454 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

Shares of MRNA traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,348,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,091. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

