Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,962,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ED stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.03. 1,272,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,377. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $98.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

