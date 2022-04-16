Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.70. The company had a trading volume of 913,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,555. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $236.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

