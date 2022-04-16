Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,047 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Okta by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.7% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.63.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.57. 2,036,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

