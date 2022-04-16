Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,240 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Republic Services by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.71. 890,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,569. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.52 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

