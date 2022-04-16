Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,724 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.71. 4,479,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Bank of America raised their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.79.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

