Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $234,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $111.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

