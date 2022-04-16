Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $249,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.19 and a 12 month high of $154.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average of $147.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

