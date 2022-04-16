Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 180 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after purchasing an additional 547,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,410,243,000 after purchasing an additional 213,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.