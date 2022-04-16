Aryacoin (AYA) Price Tops $0.0023

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $370,833.33 and approximately $15,865.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002502 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aryacoin

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

