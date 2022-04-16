Axe (AXE) Trading Down 33.2% Over Last 7 Days

Axe (AXE) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 16th. Axe has a market capitalization of $72,045.15 and approximately $18.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00358364 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

