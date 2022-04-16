BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target Raised to GBX 860

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 860 ($11.21) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 710 ($9.25) to GBX 830 ($10.82) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $575.67.

BAE Systems stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7703 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

