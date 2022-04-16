Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

