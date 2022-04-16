Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81.
Balfour Beatty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Balfour Beatty (BAFYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.