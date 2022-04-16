Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MONY. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.13) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 280.63 ($3.66).

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 181 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £971.72 million and a PE ratio of 18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.65).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 51,188 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($129,404.12).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

