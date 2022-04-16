Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on BTDPY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.42) to GBX 780 ($10.16) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.34) to GBX 710 ($9.25) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.22) to GBX 832 ($10.84) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $584.25.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2569 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About Barratt Developments (Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.