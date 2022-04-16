BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Up 51.7% in March

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the March 15th total of 43,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,140,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 83,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 90,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 47,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 28,389 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

BCBP opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $299.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

