Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. 436,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,352. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

