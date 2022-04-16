Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Shares Up 0.1%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 1,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 15,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,627,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Biotech Acquisition by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 92,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 42,418 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

