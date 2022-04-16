BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stake Lessened by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of BTAI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. 673,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

