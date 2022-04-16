BitDAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $34.60 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $718.46 million and $34.60 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00003017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.77 or 0.07549475 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,498.22 or 0.99694691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00052926 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

