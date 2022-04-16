Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.80 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

