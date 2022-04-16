Brokerages Anticipate Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) will report $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Assurant posted earnings of $2.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $12.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $13.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $15.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Assurant by 22.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Assurant by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.30. 310,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $190.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.08.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

