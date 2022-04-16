Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFY. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

INFY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,200,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,765,983. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after buying an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after buying an additional 8,841,879 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after buying an additional 693,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,676,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,502,000 after buying an additional 2,171,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,794,000 after buying an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

