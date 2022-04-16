Brokerages Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.29). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLTX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NLTX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. 361,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,704. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2,208.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 346,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

