Brokerages Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.17. ProPetro posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 599,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,731. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.71. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $10,269,000. Towle & Co. increased its stake in ProPetro by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after buying an additional 1,228,610 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $5,743,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ProPetro by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after buying an additional 668,630 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

