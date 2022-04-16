Brokerages Expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.88 Million

Brokerages predict that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) will post sales of $22.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.76 million. Joint posted sales of $17.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $103.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.91 million to $105.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $128.93 million, with estimates ranging from $123.76 million to $134.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

JYNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 105,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $483.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76.

In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Joint by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,146,000 after acquiring an additional 64,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,427 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

