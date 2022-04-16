Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target at $53.88

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares downgraded Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of STZHF opened at $41.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. Stelco has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

