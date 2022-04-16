BSCView Achieves Market Cap of $69,751.40 (BSCV)

BSCView (BSCV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. BSCView has a market capitalization of $69,751.40 and approximately $13.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.74 or 0.07558671 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,414.39 or 1.00034454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00053115 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

