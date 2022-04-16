Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$19.75 and last traded at C$19.73. Approximately 85,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 60,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOM.U shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.11.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.07. The firm has a market cap of C$615.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

