Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.9% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $184.20. The company has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.