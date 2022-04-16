Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 2,151.00 and last traded at 2,151.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2,181.00.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BHRB)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the Northern Virginia. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers debit, credit, and gift cards; and mortgage, consumer, commercial real estate, and small business loans, as well as home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit.

