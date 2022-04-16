Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CWB has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC cut Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.77.

TSE CWB opened at C$33.46 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$31.68 and a twelve month high of C$41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.70.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2694841 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$793,134.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

