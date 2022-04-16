CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $172.97. 1,028,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.83. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $162.47 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

