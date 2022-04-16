Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Centene by 40.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Centene by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Centene by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Centene by 136.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $86.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $89.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

