Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$8.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.88.

Shares of CIA opened at C$7.24 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.71 and a one year high of C$7.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.30. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$253.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.8837341 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Champion Iron’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

