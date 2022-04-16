Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Lowered to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.92.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -359.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Chegg by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,750,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Chegg by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

