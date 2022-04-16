Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $244.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $236.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CB. Argus lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.73.

Shares of CB opened at $210.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.48 and a 200-day moving average of $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

