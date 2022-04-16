Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.38.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.61. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $105.15.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $400,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $203,912,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

