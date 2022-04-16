Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $259.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.36. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,393. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.