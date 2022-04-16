Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.24. The stock had a trading volume of 935,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,511. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.