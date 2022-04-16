Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $1.57 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00003878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $290.80 million and $26.83 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

