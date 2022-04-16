Coldstack (CLS) Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million

Coldstack (CLS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. Coldstack has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $355,954.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.40 or 0.07523059 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,291.62 or 1.00091251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00052268 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.