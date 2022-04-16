Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. AlphaValue lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €103.00 ($111.96) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($147.83) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.60.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

