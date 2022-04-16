Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). Approximately 12,990,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 16,354,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18.

About Coro Energy (LON:CORO)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. The company's asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. It also focuses on the development of clean energy projects, primarily energy storage in the United Kingdom and South East Asia, including Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

