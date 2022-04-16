Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up about 1.1% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Coupang were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth $423,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Coupang by 17,739.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 51.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Coupang by 624.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 493,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 424,991 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CPNG traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,787,326. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPNG. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

